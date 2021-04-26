Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.77.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

TECK stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,837,000 after acquiring an additional 188,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $105,443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,463,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

