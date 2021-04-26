BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $878.47 million, a P/E ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after acquiring an additional 272,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,542,000 after buying an additional 257,019 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

