BTIG Research Increases EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $164.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $158.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.50.

NYSE:EGP opened at $154.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $157.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.40.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

