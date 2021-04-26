Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target increased by Barclays from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.32.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

