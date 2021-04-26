Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Shares of FR opened at $48.74 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

