Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. The company has a market cap of $734.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.