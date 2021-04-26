TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $515,000.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE TRU opened at $103.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $104.23.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 588.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

