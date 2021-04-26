TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $515,000.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE TRU opened at $103.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $69.99 and a 1 year high of $104.23.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after acquiring an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 588.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after buying an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after buying an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.58.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.