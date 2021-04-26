General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf Sells 10,864 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.26 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in General Mills by 251.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 16.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in General Mills by 137.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 630,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 365,492 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

