Timothy C. K. Chou Sells 6,863 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $52.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Teradata by 52.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 217,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,802 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradata by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $49,501,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 278,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

