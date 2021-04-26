Morgan Stanley Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,032,000 after buying an additional 124,455 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 500,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after buying an additional 112,197 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,592,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $224.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $225.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

