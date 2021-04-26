Morgan Stanley Purchases 24,930 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 36.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $224.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $225.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

