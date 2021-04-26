Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $590.00 to $725.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $627.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.29. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $229.69 and a 12 month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

