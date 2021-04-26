Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Puxin were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Puxin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Puxin by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Puxin by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEW stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. Puxin Limited has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

