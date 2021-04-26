Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.70-0.80 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.70-$0.80 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $154.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 515.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.81. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. Benchmark raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $497,091. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

