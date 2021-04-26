Capstead Mortgage (CMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. On average, analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $624.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.