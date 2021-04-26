Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $41.94 on Monday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at $576,269.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.