Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $152.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of RS stock opened at $157.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $159.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

