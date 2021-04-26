Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.