TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $145.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.31.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

