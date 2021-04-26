B. Riley Raises Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $31.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.
NYSE TPH opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $22.97.
In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $9,284,000.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
