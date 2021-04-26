B. Riley Raises Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $31.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPH. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE TPH opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $9,284,000.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

