Morgan Stanley Acquires 8,891 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $185.05 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $185.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.56.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.