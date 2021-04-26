Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $531,000.

Shares of NYSE BGR opened at $8.43 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

