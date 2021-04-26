Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,221,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $724,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,601,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $64.12 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $957.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

