DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 198.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after purchasing an additional 164,253 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in DMC Global by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 342,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in DMC Global by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 38,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in DMC Global by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth $958,000.

BOOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

DMC Global stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $789.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.20, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $538,182.98. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

