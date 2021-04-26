IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $250.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $232.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 255.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average is $181.93. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $235.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

