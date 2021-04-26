JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,202 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of CLNC opened at $8.68 on Monday. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

