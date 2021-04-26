JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 30,685 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.88% of Heritage Insurance worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 154.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of HRTG opened at $10.21 on Monday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.