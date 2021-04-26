Morgan Stanley Buys 131,583 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after buying an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,925,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 101,049 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,839,025.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,242 shares of company stock worth $1,337,161. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV opened at $19.94 on Monday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MYOV. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.