G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of G-III Apparel Group worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 246,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

GIII stock opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

