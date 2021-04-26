BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 261.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.60. BeyondSpring Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

BYSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

