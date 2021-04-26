Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Generation Bio worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generation Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,575,000 after buying an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Generation Bio by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $1,085,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,318,367.

Generation Bio stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.