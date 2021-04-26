Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 23,722 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $877.81 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

