Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 93,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 37,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.