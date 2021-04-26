Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Park Aerospace worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Park Aerospace by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 138,369 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 246,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $275.14 million, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

Park Aerospace Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.