Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Clearfield worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clearfield by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Clearfield by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clearfield by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $127,301.10. Insiders sold a total of 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237 over the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday.

CLFD stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.68 million, a P/E ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

