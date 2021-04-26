Morgan Stanley Has $7.93 Million Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $181.08 on Monday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $145.27 and a twelve month high of $188.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.48.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

