TD Securities Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to $525.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $540.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.05.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $370.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $214.54 and a 12-month high of $390.46.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are set to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

