Barclays Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $132.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Discover Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.25.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS opened at $102.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.