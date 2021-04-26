Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Sells $754,581.63 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZION stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $60.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

