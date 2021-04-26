Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stake Reduced by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,743 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 199,646 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 199,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 284,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1,873.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,466 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $403.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.54% and a negative net margin of 743.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $45,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,617.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

