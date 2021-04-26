Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Genie Energy worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $153.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

