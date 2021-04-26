Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,640,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBT stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $251.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

