Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Citizens Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

