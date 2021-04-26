Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,800.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,459.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,394.62. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $856.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

