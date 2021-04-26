Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RANJY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Randstad from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9804 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

