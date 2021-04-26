Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.