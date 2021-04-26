Tronox (TROX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Tronox to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. Tronox has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $322,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,801 shares of company stock worth $898,745 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

