Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Head to Head Review

Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) and Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woolworths and Onex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths $4.73 billion 0.83 $35.87 million N/A N/A Onex $1.11 billion 5.31 $4.28 billion N/A N/A

Onex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woolworths.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Woolworths and Onex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths 0 0 1 0 3.00 Onex 0 0 5 0 3.00

Onex has a consensus target price of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.33%. Given Onex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Onex is more favorable than Woolworths.

Risk and Volatility

Woolworths has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onex has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Woolworths and Onex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths N/A N/A N/A Onex N/A 6.24% 4.02%

Summary

Onex beats Woolworths on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments. The company offers food, clothing, homeware, beauty, lifestyle products, and general merchandise, as well as operates department stores. It also provides financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, personal loans, and insurance products. The company operates approximately 643 WSA stores in South Africa and 88 stores in the rest of Africa. Woolworths Holdings Limited was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

