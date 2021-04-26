Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

