Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $446.57

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 446.57 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 442.09 ($5.78), with a volume of 423204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 429.20 ($5.61).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 232 ($3.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 368.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

